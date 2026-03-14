Alex Tuch headshot

Alex Tuch News: Slated to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Tuch (lower body) is expected to play against Toronto on Saturday, per Jourdon LaBarber of the Sabres' official site.

After sitting out Thursday's 5-1 win over Pittsburgh, Tuch should return to a top-line role against the Maple Leafs on Saturday. He has generated 28 goals, 57 points, 155 shots on net, 74 blocked shots and 69 hits across 64 appearances this season.

Alex Tuch
Buffalo Sabres
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