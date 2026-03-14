Alex Tuch News: Slated to play
Tuch (lower body) is expected to play against Toronto on Saturday, per Jourdon LaBarber of the Sabres' official site.
After sitting out Thursday's 5-1 win over Pittsburgh, Tuch should return to a top-line role against the Maple Leafs on Saturday. He has generated 28 goals, 57 points, 155 shots on net, 74 blocked shots and 69 hits across 64 appearances this season.
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