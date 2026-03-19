Alex Tuch News: Slated to play Thursday

Tuch (illness) is expected to play Thursday versus San Jose.

Tuch didn't participate in Tuesday's 2-0 win over Vegas because of the illness. He has 28 goals and 57 points in 65 outings in 2025-26. Tuch is projected to serve on the top line alongside Tage Thompson and Zach Benson. Tyson Kozak is likely to be a healthy scratch due to Tuch's return.