Alex Tuch News: Slated to play Thursday
Tuch (illness) is expected to play Thursday versus San Jose.
Tuch didn't participate in Tuesday's 2-0 win over Vegas because of the illness. He has 28 goals and 57 points in 65 outings in 2025-26. Tuch is projected to serve on the top line alongside Tage Thompson and Zach Benson. Tyson Kozak is likely to be a healthy scratch due to Tuch's return.
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