Alex Tuch headshot

Alex Tuch News: Slated to play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Tuch (illness) is expected to play Thursday versus San Jose.

Tuch didn't participate in Tuesday's 2-0 win over Vegas because of the illness. He has 28 goals and 57 points in 65 outings in 2025-26. Tuch is projected to serve on the top line alongside Tage Thompson and Zach Benson. Tyson Kozak is likely to be a healthy scratch due to Tuch's return.

Alex Tuch
Buffalo Sabres
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