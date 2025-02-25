Alex Tuch News: Slated to play Tuesday

Tuch (undisclosed) is expected to play in Tuesday's game versus the Ducks, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Tuch took warmups in his usual spot on the second line. The Sabres had Sam Lafferty on the ice as an extra forward, but it looks like Tuch will be able to play. With four goals and five assists over his last seven games, Tuch should be a boost to the Sabres' offense.