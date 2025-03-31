Alex Tuch News: Tallies three points Sunday

Tuch netted two goals and dished a power-play assist in Sunday's 8-5 win over the Capitals.

Tuch's two goals were both at even strength. His first tally put the Sabres up 3-2 before his second built Buffalo's lead to two goals late in the third period. Additionally, Tuch's assist came on a power play in the first period to help Tage Thompson score his first goal of the night. Overall, the 28-year-old Tuch has 31 goals, 26 assists, 100 blocks and 173 shots on net in 73 games this season. The winger is currently on a three-game point streak where he has four goals and six total points. While he won't reach the 79-point mark he had in the 2022-23 season, Tuch is just three tallies shy of besting his point total from a season ago and hitting 60 tallies for the second time in his nine-year career. With the Sabres out of the playoff race in the Eastern Conference, look for Tuch to continue picking up points down the stretch with virtually no pressure added to his game. Because of this, Tuch has good value in all fantasy leagues for the rest of the season.