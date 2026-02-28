Alex Tuch News: Two points in Friday's win
Tuch scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Friday's 3-2 win over the Panthers.
The 29-year-old winger opened the scoring late in the first period, snapping a shot past Daniil Tarasov from the slot. Tuch snapped a brief three-game point drought with the performance, but over his last nine games he's still racked up six goals and nine points, carrying him to 50 points (23 goals, 27 assists) on the season, reaching that mark for a fourth straight campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Tuch See More
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Josi Rolling Into Olympic Break25 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 3128 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 2237 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 2237 days ago
-
Category Targets
Category Targets: Undervalued Versatility40 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Tuch See More