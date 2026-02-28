Alex Tuch headshot

Alex Tuch News: Two points in Friday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Tuch scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Friday's 3-2 win over the Panthers.

The 29-year-old winger opened the scoring late in the first period, snapping a shot past Daniil Tarasov from the slot. Tuch snapped a brief three-game point drought with the performance, but over his last nine games he's still racked up six goals and nine points, carrying him to 50 points (23 goals, 27 assists) on the season, reaching that mark for a fourth straight campaign.

Alex Tuch
Buffalo Sabres
