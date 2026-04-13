Alex Turcotte Injury: Dealing with undisclosed injury
Turcotte won't be in the lineup versus Seattle on Monday due to an undisclosed injury, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.
According to head coach D.J. Smith, Turcotte is close to getting back in the lineup and hasn't been officially ruled out versus Vancouver on Tuesday. The 25-year-old Illinois native has appeared in just 62 games this season in which he has garnered three goals and 11 helpers. Even once cleared to play, Turcotte is far from a lock to play on a nightly basis and could serve as a healthy scratch periodically.
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