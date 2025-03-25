Alex Turcotte Injury: Dealing with upper-body injury
Turcotte will be out of the lineup Tuesday versus the Rangers due to an upper-body injury.
Turcotte has two points over his last three games, but it appears he's suffered an injury that will cost him at least one contest. Trevor Moore (upper body) was on the ice for warmups and looks set to return to the lineup on the second line, while Trevor Lewis will stay in on the fourth line to cover Turcotte's absence.
