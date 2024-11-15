Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Alex Turcotte headshot

Alex Turcotte Injury: Likely to miss another game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 15, 2024

Head coach Jim Hiller said Friday that Turcotte (upper body) is "getting closer" to returning but will likely remain sidelined for Saturday's game against the Red Wings, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Hiller specified that there's a "chance" Turcotte returns against Detroit but said that he leaned toward the 23-year-old missing another game. Turcotte has missed the last five games due to his upper-body injury, and if he's ultimately ruled out against Detroit, his next chance to return would be Wednesday against the Sabres.

Alex Turcotte
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now