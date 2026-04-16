Alex Turcotte Injury: Not available Thursday
Turcotte (undisclosed) has been ruled out ahead of Thursday's clash in Calgary, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.
Turcotte will sit out his eighth straight game with the injury. He has three goals and 11 assists across 62 regular-season games this season. The 25-year-old was selected fifth overall in 2019 and with 13 goals and 30 assists over 162 regular-season games across parts of five seasons in the NHL, Turcotte has to be considered a disappointment.
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