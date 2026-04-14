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Alex Turcotte Injury: Out of action Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Turcotte (undisclosed) won't play Tuesday versus the Canucks, Dennis Bernstein of The Fourth Period reports.

The Kings are using the same lineup as they did Monday when they won 5-3 over the Kraken to clinch a playoff spot. Turcotte will miss a seventh straight game, but he's reportedly close to being available, which suggests he could be an option at some point in the first round of the playoffs.

Alex Turcotte
Los Angeles Kings
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