Alex Turcotte Injury: Progressing in recovery

Turcotte (upper body) returned to the ice for practice Sunday, but he remains without a timetable to return to game action, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

While head coach Jim Hiller said that it was "progress" to see Turcotte on the ice for practice Sunday, Hiller said that he "won't expect him anytime soon." The Kings appear to be on track for a playoff berth, so it wouldn't be surprising to see the team exercise caution with Turcotte over the final week and a half of the regular season. However, if he's able to appear in at least some games before the postseason, it could help him regain his conditioning.