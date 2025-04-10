Alex Turcotte Injury: Slated to miss another game

Turcotte (upper body) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Ducks, Russell Morgan of Hockey Royalty reports.

Although the 24-year-old will miss a ninth consecutive game Thursday, head coach Jim Hiller said after the team's morning skate that Turcotte is "very close" to returning to action. As a result, it seems possible that he'll be in the mix to return against Colorado on Saturday. Turcotte has made 64 appearances this year, logging eight goals, 15 assists, 38 hits, 27 blocked shots and 20 PIM while averaging 11:46 of ice time.