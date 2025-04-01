Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alex Turcotte headshot

Alex Turcotte Injury: Still sidelined

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

Turcotte (upper body) will not be an option for Tuesday's home matchup versus Winnipeg, per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Turcotte will sit out his fifth consecutive game, and it's not clear if he's close to a return to the lineup. Tanner Jeannot (undisclosed) is also out Tuesday and Alex Lafferiere (illness) is a game-time decision, so the Kings may have to utilize 11 forwards and seven blueliners again.

Alex Turcotte
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now