Alex Turcotte Injury: Still sidelined

Turcotte (upper body) will not be an option for Tuesday's home matchup versus Winnipeg, per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Turcotte will sit out his fifth consecutive game, and it's not clear if he's close to a return to the lineup. Tanner Jeannot (undisclosed) is also out Tuesday and Alex Lafferiere (illness) is a game-time decision, so the Kings may have to utilize 11 forwards and seven blueliners again.