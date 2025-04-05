Alex Turcotte Injury: Unlikely to return Saturday

Turcotte (upper body) is unlikely to play in Saturday's home matchup with the Oilers, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

It'll be the seventh straight game Turcotte's missed as he continues to nurse an upper-body injury. The 24-year-old forward has eight goals and 23 points in a career-high 64 games this season. Turcotte's next chance to suit up will come Monday when the Kings host Seattle.