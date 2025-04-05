Fantasy Hockey
Alex Turcotte headshot

Alex Turcotte Injury: Unlikely to return Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Turcotte (upper body) is unlikely to play in Saturday's home matchup with the Oilers, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

It'll be the seventh straight game Turcotte's missed as he continues to nurse an upper-body injury. The 24-year-old forward has eight goals and 23 points in a career-high 64 games this season. Turcotte's next chance to suit up will come Monday when the Kings host Seattle.

Alex Turcotte
Los Angeles Kings
