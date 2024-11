Turcotte (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup Tuesday versus Minnesota, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Turcotte left Monday's 3-0 win over Nashville in the second period and did not return after taking a hit from Jeremy Lauzon. The 23-year-old Turcotte has one goal and four assists in 13 outings this season. He will be replaced in Tuesday's lineup by Andre Lee.