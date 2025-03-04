Alex Turcotte News: Assist on team's only goal

Turcotte held a minus-2 rating but picked up an assist on the team's only goal during a 5-1 loss to the Blackhawks on Monday.

After Monday's game, Turcotte has now recorded just two points in his last 17 contests with most of this coming on Los Angeles' top line, playing on the left wing of Anze Kopitar and Adrian Kempe. The 2019 first-round draft choice does have 21 points on the season, so he could effectively be due for some positive regression if he continues to get top-line minutes.