Alex Turcotte News: Available for Game 1
Turcotte (undisclosed) has been cleared to play ahead of Sunday's road clash against the Avalanche, per Zach Dooley.
Turcotte missed eight consecutive games to close out the regular season, but will be available for the Kings' first-round playoff series opener. He was cleared for action Saturday alongside Jeff Malott and Andrei Kuzmenko, but it was noted that all three likely won't be in the lineup together. Across 62 regular-season games this season, Turcotte has three goals, 14 points, 67 shots on net, 51 hits and 33 blocked shots. The 25-year-old center's lineup placement ahead of Sunday will likely be hinted at through line rushes during the Kings' next two days of practices.
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