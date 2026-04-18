Alex Turcotte headshot

Alex Turcotte News: Available for Game 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Turcotte (undisclosed) has been cleared to play ahead of Sunday's road clash against the Avalanche, per Zach Dooley.

Turcotte missed eight consecutive games to close out the regular season, but will be available for the Kings' first-round playoff series opener. He was cleared for action Saturday alongside Jeff Malott and Andrei Kuzmenko, but it was noted that all three likely won't be in the lineup together. Across 62 regular-season games this season, Turcotte has three goals, 14 points, 67 shots on net, 51 hits and 33 blocked shots. The 25-year-old center's lineup placement ahead of Sunday will likely be hinted at through line rushes during the Kings' next two days of practices.

Alex Turcotte
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Turcotte See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Turcotte See More
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 24
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 24
Author Image
Chris Morgan
84 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
99 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 7
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 7
Author Image
Chris Morgan
101 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, December 8
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, December 8
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
131 days ago
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
201 days ago