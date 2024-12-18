Alex Turcotte News: Finds twine in overtime loss

Turcotte scored a goal in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Penguins.

Turcotte has earned four points over his last four games. He's seen a boost in ice time over the last two contests while Trevor Moore (upper body) has been out -- it's been Turcotte filling in on the top line alongside Anze Kopitar and Adrian Kempe. For the season, Turcotte has 12 points, 28 shots on net and a plus-11 rating through 26 appearances, showing a little of the promise that made him the fifth overall pick in 2019.