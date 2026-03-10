Alex Turcotte News: First point since return
Turcotte logged an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.
Turcotte's helper was his first point in seven games since he returned from an upper-body injury that sidelined him prior to the Olympic break. The 25-year-old had been playing center, but the Kings' trade for Scott Laughton has pushed Turcotte onto the third-line wing for now. Turcotte may be able to do more there, especially with a defensively reliable center on his line. For the season, Turcotte has 13 points, 64 shots on net, 42 hits, 28 blocked shots and 21 PIM across 56 outings.
