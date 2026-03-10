Alex Turcotte headshot

Alex Turcotte News: First point since return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Turcotte logged an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Turcotte's helper was his first point in seven games since he returned from an upper-body injury that sidelined him prior to the Olympic break. The 25-year-old had been playing center, but the Kings' trade for Scott Laughton has pushed Turcotte onto the third-line wing for now. Turcotte may be able to do more there, especially with a defensively reliable center on his line. For the season, Turcotte has 13 points, 64 shots on net, 42 hits, 28 blocked shots and 21 PIM across 56 outings.

Alex Turcotte
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
