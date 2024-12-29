Alex Turcotte News: Garners assist Sunday

Turcotte notched an assist in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Flyers.

Turcotte ended a three-game slump when he assisted on an Adrian Kempe tally in the first period. The 23-year-old Turcotte is seeing time on the first line at even strength, but his overall role remains somewhat limited. He's produced 14 points, 32 shots on net, 14 hits and a plus-11 rating through 31 appearances this season.