Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alex Turcotte headshot

Alex Turcotte News: Garners assist Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 29, 2024

Turcotte notched an assist in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Flyers.

Turcotte ended a three-game slump when he assisted on an Adrian Kempe tally in the first period. The 23-year-old Turcotte is seeing time on the first line at even strength, but his overall role remains somewhat limited. He's produced 14 points, 32 shots on net, 14 hits and a plus-11 rating through 31 appearances this season.

Alex Turcotte
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now