Alex Turcotte News: Garners assist Sunday
Turcotte notched an assist in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Flyers.
Turcotte ended a three-game slump when he assisted on an Adrian Kempe tally in the first period. The 23-year-old Turcotte is seeing time on the first line at even strength, but his overall role remains somewhat limited. He's produced 14 points, 32 shots on net, 14 hits and a plus-11 rating through 31 appearances this season.
