Alex Turcotte News: Offers assist in shootout loss

Turcotte notched an assist in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Blackhawks.

Turcotte has been on the top line at even strength in recent games, but his helper Saturday was his first since Oct. 20. The 23-year-old's slump has cost him a power-play role. He's at five points, 14 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 12 contests. Turcotte is good enough to stay in the lineup, but his role is likely to be limited regardless of which line he's listed on.