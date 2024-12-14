Alex Turcotte News: One of each Saturday

Turcotte generated one goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-1 win against the Rangers.

Turcotte made the most of his opportunity to play on the top line due to the absence of Trevor Moore (upper body). The 23-year-old Turcotte had one assist in five outings while averaging 10:47 of ice time per game before logging 17:07 of action in Saturday's matchup. He has three goals and 11 points in 25 appearances this campaign.