Alex Turcotte headshot

Alex Turcotte News: One of each Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 14, 2024

Turcotte generated one goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-1 win against the Rangers.

Turcotte made the most of his opportunity to play on the top line due to the absence of Trevor Moore (upper body). The 23-year-old Turcotte had one assist in five outings while averaging 10:47 of ice time per game before logging 17:07 of action in Saturday's matchup. He has three goals and 11 points in 25 appearances this campaign.

Alex Turcotte
Los Angeles Kings
