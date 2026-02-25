Alex Turcotte headshot

Alex Turcotte News: Playing Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Turcotte (upper body) was taken off injured reserve and will feature in Wednesday's matchup with Vegas, per NHL.com.

Turcotte returns to the lineup having missed just six games due to his upper-body injury. Despite recording 15 shots in his last eight appearances, the 24-year-old center has been unable to put one into the net. With Vegas missing several Olympic participants, Turcotte could have a decent chance of breaking out of his slump Wednesday.

Alex Turcotte
Los Angeles Kings
