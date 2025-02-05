Fantasy Hockey
Alex Turcotte headshot

Alex Turcotte News: Pockets assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 5, 2025

Turcotte notched an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Canadiens.

Turcotte had a three-point effort versus the Canucks on Jan. 16, but he followed it up with an eight-game slump. That drought ended when he helped out on Brandt Clarke's third-period tally. Turcotte remains in a top-line role on paper, but his ice time is often in line with that of a fourth-liner. He has 20 points, 56 shots on net and a plus-12 rating over 46 appearances in his first full NHL campaign, but his usage makes him risky for fantasy managers at this point in his career.

Alex Turcotte
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
