Alex Turcotte News: Pockets assist in win
Turcotte notched an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Canadiens.
Turcotte had a three-point effort versus the Canucks on Jan. 16, but he followed it up with an eight-game slump. That drought ended when he helped out on Brandt Clarke's third-period tally. Turcotte remains in a top-line role on paper, but his ice time is often in line with that of a fourth-liner. He has 20 points, 56 shots on net and a plus-12 rating over 46 appearances in his first full NHL campaign, but his usage makes him risky for fantasy managers at this point in his career.
