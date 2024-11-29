Alex Turcotte News: Slowly starting to develop
Turcotte scored Friday in a 2-1 win over Anaheim.
He scored short side off a pass from Alex Laferriere in the second period to knot the game 1-1. Turcotte is having a solid season, with two goals, six assists, 20 shots and a plus-11 rating in 19 games. He may never live up to his 5th overall draft position (2019), but Turcotte may still develop into a solid a middle-six scorer.
