Alex Turcotte News: Threads helper in win

Turcotte notched an assist in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Lightning.

Turcotte threaded a pass to Adrian Kempe for the game-winning goal in the third period. The Kings' usage of seven-defensemen lineups has allowed Turcotte to get some key even-strength minutes with big-name players. The 23-year-old has responded with seven points and 14 shots on net over his last 11 outings. For the season, he's at 15 points, 34 shots on net and a plus-11 rating over 33 appearances.