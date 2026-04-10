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Alex Vlasic News: Bags apple in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Vlasic logged an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 7-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Vlasic has earned five assists over his last 15 games while seeing steady top-four minutes. The 24-year-old blueliner is at 21 points, 81 shots on net, 117 blocked shots and a minus-17 rating over 78 appearances this season. He won't match last year's 30-point performance, as he's evolved into more of a shutdown defenseman after regularly serving as an overall No. 1 option for the Blackhawks last year, which included more power-play usage.

Alex Vlasic
Chicago Blackhawks
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