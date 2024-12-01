Alex Vlasic News: Draws power-play helper
Vlasic notched a power-play assist, six shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.
Vlasic has three assists over his last five games, all on the power play. His last even-strength point was an assist versus the Kings on Nov. 2. The defenseman is at 10 helpers (six on the power play), 33 shots on net, 59 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 24 appearances this season while filling a top-four role. Vlasic's heavy workload and ability to rack up blocks gives him some enhanced value in fantasy formats that reward such production.
