Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Alex Vlasic headshot

Alex Vlasic News: Draws power-play helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 1, 2024

Vlasic notched a power-play assist, six shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Vlasic has three assists over his last five games, all on the power play. His last even-strength point was an assist versus the Kings on Nov. 2. The defenseman is at 10 helpers (six on the power play), 33 shots on net, 59 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 24 appearances this season while filling a top-four role. Vlasic's heavy workload and ability to rack up blocks gives him some enhanced value in fantasy formats that reward such production.

Alex Vlasic
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now