Alex Vlasic News: Fires home first goal of season
Vlasic scored his first goal of the season in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins.
The 2019 second-round pick opened the scoring early in the first period, taking a feed from behind the net by Nick Foligno and wiring the puck past a scrambling Jeremy Swayman. Vlasic continues to handle first-unit power-play duties with Seth Jones (foot) on the shelf, and the 23-year-old blueliner has produced four points over the last seven games, with all three of his helpers during that stretch coming on the man advantage.
