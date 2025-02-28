Fantasy Hockey
Alex Vlasic

Alex Vlasic News: Gathers helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

Vlasic logged an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and three blocked shots in Thursday's 7-5 loss to the Golden Knights.

With five helpers and a minus-1 rating over his last six games, Vlasic has played at a decent level lately. The 23-year-old continues to handle a top-four role, and while the Blackhawks' defense is far from elite, Vlasic is emerging as a leader on the blue line early in his career. He's now at 22 points, 81 shots on net, 112 blocked shots, 46 hits and a minus-12 rating across 59 appearances.

Alex Vlasic
Chicago Blackhawks
