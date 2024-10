Vlasic logged an assist in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Predators.

Vlasic has a helper in each of the last two games, giving him a total of four assists through eight contests. The 23-year-old defenseman was promoted to the top power-play unit this week, which gives him a little more upside on offense. He's produced seven shots on net, six hits, 19 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating while consistently playing top-four minutes at even strength.