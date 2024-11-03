Alex Vlasic News: Logs power-play helper

Vlasic recorded a power-play assist, two shots on goal and five blocked shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Vlasic has helpers in back-to-back games for the second time this season. He's earned five assists over his last seven outings and a total of seven helpers through 13 contests overall. The 23-year-old isn't just producing decent offense -- he has added 12 shots on net, 36 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating in a top-four role. The presence of Seth Jones limits Vlasic to the second power-play unit, but it's not hampering the youngster's performance.