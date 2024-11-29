Alex Vlasic News: Manages helper in loss

Vlasic notched an assist, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Wild.

Vlasic has two helpers over his last four games, and he a took a minus rating for the first time in five contests. The 23-year-old has largely stepped into the hole created by the absence of Seth Jones (foot), rather than having the Blackhawks fill those minutes by committee. Vlasic is at nine helpers, 27 shots on net, 14 hits, 58 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through 23 appearances. His larger role makes him of interest in most fantasy formats, though he doesn't have as much appeal as other high-end blueliners given the team situation.