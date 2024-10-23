Alex Vlasic News: Posts assist in loss

Vlasic notched an assist in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Canucks.

Vlasic started the game on the third pairing, but he ended up leading all Chicago skaters with 23:34 of ice time. The defenseman has a minus-4 rating so far, but he's also earned three assists, seven shots on net and 19 blocked shots while seeing power-play time. Vlasic has some appeal in deeper formats due to his defensive contributions, and he'll likely be in a top-four role more often than not.