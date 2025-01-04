Alex Vlasic News: Sets career high in points

Vlasic notched an assist, three blocked shots and two PIM in Friday's 4-2 win over the Canadiens.

Vlasic ended a seven-game drought when he helped out on a Nick Foligno's insurance tally in the third period. The 23-year-old Vlasic's dip on offense coincides with the return of Seth Jones from a broken foot. Vlasic still plays important minutes for the Blackhawks, but he's seen a reduced power-play role. Overall, he has a career-high 17 points with 64 shots on net, 81 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating over 39 appearances this season.