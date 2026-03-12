Alex Vlasic headshot

Alex Vlasic News: Sets up game-winner

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Vlasic notched an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Mammoth.

Vlasic has earned three helpers over six games in March. The 24-year-old defenseman has gone 16 contests without a multi-point effort, but his offense looks to be improving. He's earned 17 points, 65 shots on net, 93 blocked shots and a minus-13 rating over 64 appearances this season, mainly in a top-four role with minimal power-play usage.

Alex Vlasic
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Vlasic See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Vlasic See More
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 25
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 25
Author Image
Chris Morgan
46 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, October 26
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, October 26
Author Image
Chris Morgan
137 days ago
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
171 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: Final Week Streamers
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Final Week Streamers
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
332 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
335 days ago