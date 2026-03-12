Alex Vlasic News: Sets up game-winner
Vlasic notched an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Mammoth.
Vlasic has earned three helpers over six games in March. The 24-year-old defenseman has gone 16 contests without a multi-point effort, but his offense looks to be improving. He's earned 17 points, 65 shots on net, 93 blocked shots and a minus-13 rating over 64 appearances this season, mainly in a top-four role with minimal power-play usage.
