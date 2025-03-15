Fantasy Hockey
Alex Vlasic headshot

Alex Vlasic News: Tallies in big loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Vlasic scored a goal on three shots, blocked four shots and went minus-2 in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Canucks.

Vlasic got the Blackhawks on the board late in the second period, but that only made it 3-1 in the Canucks' favor. The 23-year-old defenseman has two goals and two assists over eight outings in March and continues to see top-four minutes and power-play time. The arrival of Artyom Levshunov has started to reduce Vlasic's workload slightly, but there are plenty of minutes up for grabs for young blueliners on this roster. Vlasic still has decent appeal in fantasy -- he's at four goals, 26 points, 90 shots on net, 125 blocked shots, 51 hits and a minus-14 rating over 67 appearances this season.

Alex Vlasic
Chicago Blackhawks
