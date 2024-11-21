Alexandar Georgiev News: Activated from injured reserve
Georgiev (upper body) was activated from injured reserve Thursday.
Georgiev was unavailable for just under a week due to his upper-body injury, and he'll officially be activated from injured reserve after participating in Wednesday's team skate. The Avalanche haven't yet announced a starting goaltender for Thursday's road game against Washington, so it's unclear whether Georgiev will be between the pipes.
