Alexandar Georgiev headshot

Alexandar Georgiev News: Activated from injured reserve

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 21, 2024

Georgiev (upper body) was activated from injured reserve Thursday.

Georgiev was unavailable for just under a week due to his upper-body injury, and he'll officially be activated from injured reserve after participating in Wednesday's team skate. The Avalanche haven't yet announced a starting goaltender for Thursday's road game against Washington, so it's unclear whether Georgiev will be between the pipes.

Alexandar Georgiev
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
