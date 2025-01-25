Fantasy Hockey
Alexandar Georgiev headshot

Alexandar Georgiev News: Chased by champs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 25, 2025

Georgiev stopped 11 of 15 shots in Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Panthers.

Georgiev exited the game after A.J. Greer's goal early in the second period, but Yaroslav Askarov didn't stop the bleeding. This was a fourth straight loss for Georgiev, who has allowed 17 goals on 119 shots in that ugly span. He's now 10-17-0 with a 3.65 GAA and an .876 save percentage through 30 appearances. The 28-year-old will have a tough time turning things around in San Jose, so he's best left off most fantasy rosters.

