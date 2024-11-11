Fantasy Hockey
Alexandar Georgiev News: Defending crease Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 11, 2024

Georgiev will protect the home goal versus Nashville on Monday, according to Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports.

Georgiev will get his third straight start following a 27-save effort in Saturday's 6-4 win over Carolina. He has a 2-5-0 record with a 4.04 GAA and an .851 save percentage across eight appearances this campaign. Nashville is tied for 28th in the league with 2.47 goals per game in 2024-25.

