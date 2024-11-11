Alexandar Georgiev News: Defending crease Monday

Georgiev will protect the home goal versus Nashville on Monday, according to Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports.

Georgiev will get his third straight start following a 27-save effort in Saturday's 6-4 win over Carolina. He has a 2-5-0 record with a 4.04 GAA and an .851 save percentage across eight appearances this campaign. Nashville is tied for 28th in the league with 2.47 goals per game in 2024-25.