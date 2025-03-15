Alexandar Georgiev News: Defending crease Saturday

Georgiev will protect the home net against Washington on Saturday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Georgiev is coming off a 24-save performance in Thursday's 4-2 win over Chicago. He has a 13-22-1 record with a 3.59 GAA and an .876 save percentage through 40 games between San Jose and Colorado this season. Washington ranks first in the league with 3.61 goals per game in 2024-25.