Alexandar Georgiev

Alexandar Georgiev News: Defending crease Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Georgiev will protect the home net against Washington on Saturday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Georgiev is coming off a 24-save performance in Thursday's 4-2 win over Chicago. He has a 13-22-1 record with a 3.59 GAA and an .876 save percentage through 40 games between San Jose and Colorado this season. Washington ranks first in the league with 3.61 goals per game in 2024-25.

Alexandar Georgiev
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
