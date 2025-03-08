Alexandar Georgiev News: Drawing home start
Georgiev will be between the home pipes against the Islanders on Saturday, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.
Georgiev was blitzed for seven goals on 32 shots in a loss to the Avalanche on Thursday. The 29-year-old has a 12-20-1 record, .876 save percentage and 3.64 GAA over 37 outings with Colorado and San Jose this season. The Islanders have generated 2.72 goals per game in 2024-25, which ranks 27th in the NHL. Georgiev has fared relatively well against New York in his career, owning an 11-6-0 record, 2.53 GAA and .917 save percentage over 17 games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now