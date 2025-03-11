Alexandar Georgiev News: Exits ice first

Georgiev was the first goalie off Tuesday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports, indicating he'll tend the twine at home versus the Predators.

Georgiev will make his fifth straight start after going 2-2-0 with a 3.71 GAA and .862 save percentage in his previous four outings. In his 20 games for San Jose this year, the 29-year-old netminder is 4-14-1 with a career-worst 3.88 GAA. There aren't any back-to-backs on the Sharks' upcoming schedule, so Georgiev figures to continue to see plenty of starts.