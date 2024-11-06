Fantasy Hockey
Alexandar Georgiev News: Expected starter for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 6, 2024

Georgiev is set to start on the road against Winnipeg on Thursday, per Corey Masisak of The Denver Post.

Georgiev has a 1-4-0 record, 4.62 GAA and .822 save percentage in six appearances with the Avalanche in 2024-25. He last played Oct. 28, stopping 21 of 24 shots en route to a 5-2 loss to the Blackhawks. Georgiev's next adversary is about difficult as there can be -- the Jets are 12-1-0 and lead the league offensively with 4.77 goals per game.

