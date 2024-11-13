Alexandar Georgiev News: Faces little traffic in win

Georgiev stopped 13 of 15 shots in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

The Avalanche's defense was superb after the first period, giving the Kings hardly anything to work with over the final 40 minutes. Georgiev was able to limit the damage to two goals by Adrian Kempe en route to his third straight win. The 28-year-old Georgiev improved to 4-5-0 with a 3.56 GAA and an .863 save percentage across 10 starts this season. He's trending in the right direction and appears to have the trust of head coach Jared Bednar once again. The Avalanche have a tough test up next when they host the Capitals on Friday.