Alexandar Georgiev headshot

Alexandar Georgiev News: Facing Maple Leafs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

Georgiev will patrol the home crease against Toronto on Thursday, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.

Georgiev is coming off a 22-save performance in Saturday's 3-1 win over Boston, and he stopped 25 shots in a 3-2 shootout win over Toronto on March 3. He has a 6-16-1 record with a 3.71 GAA and an .878 save percentage in 24 appearances with the Sharks this season. The Maple Leafs rank eighth in the league with 3.24 goals per game in 2024-25.

Alexandar Georgiev
San Jose Sharks
