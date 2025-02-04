Fantasy Hockey
Alexandar Georgiev headshot

Alexandar Georgiev News: Facing Montreal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 4, 2025

Georgiev will defend the home cage against the Canadiens on Tuesday, according to Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.

Georgiev concluded January with a 1-6-0 record, .886 save percentage and 3.93 GAA across eight outings. The 28-year-old has just two wins with the Sharks since being acquired in a trade from Colorado on Dec. 9. Montreal lost the first contest of its three-game West Coast road trip 3-2 to Anaheim on Sunday.

