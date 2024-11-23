Alexandar Georgiev News: Facing Panthers

Georgiev will defend the road net versus Florida on Saturday, David Dwork of The Hockey News reports.

Georgiev has won his last four outings while stopping 96 of 105 shots. He made 28 saves in a 2-1 win over Washington on Thursday after missing two games due to an upper-body injury. Georgiev has a 5-5-0 record with a 3.31 GAA and an .874 save percentage across 11 appearances this season. Florida ranks ninth in the league with 3.45 goals per game in 2024-25.