Alexandar Georgiev News: Gets early hook Tuesday

Georgiev gave up four goals on eight shots before being replaced by Scott Wedgewood midway through the first period of Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Sabres.

Buffalo scored the first four goals of the night, and while a sleepwalking Colorado defense was more responsible for the deficit than Georgiev was, the 28-year-old netminder didn't come up with any big stops to help turn around the game's momentum. He's appeared in seven straight contests but has stumbled to a 3.51 GAA and .873 save percentage over that stretch, and Wedgewood's flawless relief effort Tuesday could signal a change in the Avs' goaltending scheme.