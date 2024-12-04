Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Alexandar Georgiev headshot

Alexandar Georgiev News: Gets early hook Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 4, 2024

Georgiev gave up four goals on eight shots before being replaced by Scott Wedgewood midway through the first period of Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Sabres.

Buffalo scored the first four goals of the night, and while a sleepwalking Colorado defense was more responsible for the deficit than Georgiev was, the 28-year-old netminder didn't come up with any big stops to help turn around the game's momentum. He's appeared in seven straight contests but has stumbled to a 3.51 GAA and .873 save percentage over that stretch, and Wedgewood's flawless relief effort Tuesday could signal a change in the Avs' goaltending scheme.

Alexandar Georgiev
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now