Alexandar Georgiev News: Gets hook Saturday
Georgiev stopped 14 of 17 shots before being replaced by Georgi Romanov to begin the second period of Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Capitals.
Georgiev got stuck with his fourth loss in his last five starts, a stretch in which he's stumbled to a 4.46 GAA and .844 save percentage. Top prospect Yaroslav Askarov hasn't suited up for AHL San Jose since Feb. 19 due to a lower-body injury, leaving the Sharks short of options between the pipes and giving Georgiev some degree of job security despite his struggles.
